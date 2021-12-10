LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said one person is dead and another was arrested after a crash early Friday morning downtown.
The incident happened at S. Las Vegas Boulevard and Gass Avenue.
According to police, a Toyota sedan was traveling northbound along Las Vegas Boulevard with a solid green light when a Jeep traveling eastbound on Gass Avenue ran a solid red light causing a collision. A passenger in the Toyota was taken to a hospital where they died from their injuries.
Police said the driver of the Jeep showed signs of impairment and was arrested.
The intersection is expected to be closed for several hours.
