NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas late Sunday night.
North Las Vegas Police said the crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. Jan. 24 in the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and Bassler Street, near Civic Center Drive.
NLVPD said a white Toyota Corolla was travelling eastbound on Lake Mead and failed to maintain its lane, hitting a pole in the center median. The driver, a 37-year-old man, was taken to a hospital where he later died, NLVPD said.
It's unknown if speed or impairment were factors, NLVPD said. The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the driver once next of kin is notified.
