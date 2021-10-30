UPDATE: Las Vegas police said a 63-year-old man died after a single-motorcycle crash on his motorcycle.
According to the LVMPD, the crash occurred on Oct. 29 around 6:32 p.m. The scene and witness statements said a motorcycle traveling west on Tropicana Avenue in the left of four lanes drifted to the left and struck the median, causing the motorcycle to overturn, police said.
The rider separated from the motorcycle when it overturned. Medical personnel pronounced the rider dead on scene.
Original story continues below.
Oct. 29: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are responding to a crash involving a single motorcycle east of the Las Vegas Strip.
According to police, a motorcycle struck a curb and flipped near Tropicana Avenue and Koval. The rider sustained head injuries and was pronounced dead on scene, police said.
Tropicana is closed between Koval and Paradise as fatal detail responds.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
