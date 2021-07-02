LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson police said one person was dead after a shooting Thursday night near Maryland Parkway and Cactus Road.
Police said the incident took place around 11:30 p.m. and that a suspect was taken into custody.
An officer on scene told FOX5 that the incident involved multiple locations and stems from an investigation "lasting several days."
Henderson Police are expected to provide more details at a later time.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
