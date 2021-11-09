LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Tuesday afternoon.
According to police, officers responded around 5:15 p.m. on Nov. 9 to the 2900 block of East Tropicana Avenue, near McLeod Drive, at the Speedee Mart convenience store for a reported shooting.
Police said a man was struck by gunfire inside the store. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.
Stay with FOX5 for more updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.