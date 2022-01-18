LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person is dead after a rollover crash in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 12 p.m. Jan. 18 near the intersection of N. Las Vegas Boulevard and N. Walnut Road.
Police said at least one vehicle was involved in the crash and rolled over. The driver stayed at the scene, but the passenger was taken to University Medical Center where they were later pronounced dead.
Las Vegas Boulevard was shut down in both directions from Walnut to Cheyenne Avenue for police investigation. The investigation is ongoing.
