UPDATE (Jan. 13) -- Las Vegas Fire and Rescue confirmed that one person was found dead after a two-alarm fire at a former wedding chapel Tuesday night.
LVFR spokesman Tim Szymanski said the person was found Wednesday morning during fire investigation.
Fire officials originally said there were no known injuries in the fire. The cause of the fire is still unknown.
ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A fire destroyed a former wedding chapel that's sat vacant on Tuesday night, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said.
There were no known injuries in the Jan. 12 fire.
2-ALARM FIRE UPDATE: Defensive operations, fire thru roof, no injuries reported, master streams in operation. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/AmHI60IQ58— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) January 13, 2021
Crews responded to 1431 S. Las Vegas Boulevard, near the Strat hotel-casino, about 5:30 p.m. Calls to 9-1-1 described the white building with smoke billowing out. An early report said someone was inside, but no one was found.
When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming from the building which was boarded up and appeared secure, LVFR said. The fire grew intensely, so a second alarm was called to the scene.
LVFR said 30 fire units and 70 personnel were on scene for the blaze. The damage to the building was estimated at $1 million.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
(1) comment
Sounds like the druggy homeless losers again?
