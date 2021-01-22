LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Mohave County Sheriff's office is investigating a crash involving a Las Vegas-based tour bus headed to the Grand Canyon on Friday.
According to the sheriff's office, at approximately 12:21 p.m., multiple calls were received that a tour bus, headed to Grand Canyon West, had rolled and landed on its side. The crash occurred at approximately milepost 5 on Diamond Bar Rd, authorities said.
The bus, managed by a Las Vegas based company, was carrying 48 occupants (including the driver), police said.
One occupant was deceased on scene, two occupants were critically injured and transported to nearby hospitals, according to authorities. Seven occupants were transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center with less-severe injuries, and 33 occupants were transported to KRMC for minor injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
