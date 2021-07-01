LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person is dead after a crash involving a car and a semi-truck early Thursday morning on Interstate 11 southbound at Horizon Drive.
About 2:48 a.m. on July 1, an adult male semi-truck driver had pulled off to the shoulder of I-11 southbound after the vehicle reported mechanical issues. The driver was outside of the truck making a call to a mechanic at the time of the crash, according to Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Ashlee Wellman.
While the truck was pulled over, a Silver Chevy drifted into the shoulder for "unknown reasons" and struck the back of the truck. The Chevy, driven by an adult male, went under the semi-truck and died of their injuries at the scene. The Chevy's adult female passenger sustained minor injuries and was transported to UMC Hospital.
The semi-truck driver had reflectors, but it's too early to determine if hazards lights were on, Wellman said. He was uninjured during the incident and stayed at the scene.
The Clark County Coroner's Office is on scene investigating.
According to Nevada Highway Patrol, motorists should expect delays and avoid the area for about two hours. Closures include: 215 eastbound to 95 south, Auto Show Drive southbound on-ramp toward 95 south and Lake Mead Boulevard toward 95.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.