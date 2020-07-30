LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in the area of Decatur Boulevard and Carmen Boulevard near Washington Avenue.
According to Las Vegas police, one vehicle was traveling southbound on Decatur before colliding with a second vehicle on eastbound Carmen about 4:22 a.m.. The driver in the second vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are looking for the driver of the first vehicle after they fled the scene.
The passenger in the first vehicle was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injures.
It is unknown if impairment is suspected. The fatal detail section of LVMPD is en route to the crash.
Correction: Police previously reported an occupant in the second vehicle was hospitalized.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
