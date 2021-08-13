LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person is dead and six others were injured following a shooting incident near East Sunset and Pecos roads early Friday morning.
About 12:15 a.m. on Aug. 13, Las Vegas police responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of East Sunset Road. One person died of their injuries at a Henderson hospital, Officer Larry Hadfield told FOX5. Five others were transported to the hospital by private citizens.
Police said several people were loitering and drinking in a parking lot when a fight broke out, and that the person who had died had taken a handgun out of a vehicle and started shooting into a crowd, injuring six older teenagers.
Police said at some point, an unidentified person fired back, striking the initial shooter.
The identity of the victim, cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office pending notification of next of kin.
Police are asking any witnesses or involved people to come forward with information at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.
