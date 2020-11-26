LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One man has died, four have been injured after a shooting that took place in a 7-Eleven parking lot in Henderson early Thanksgiving morning. Suspects have been taken into custody.
The Henderson Police Department responded to reports of shootings around 12:54 a.m. Upon arriving on scene at the 870 East Lake Mead Parkway, officers found a 22-year-old man who apparently died from a gunshot wound, an a 23-year-old woman, 18-year-old man, 53-year-old man and a 41-year-old man all suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
The four surviving victims were all transported to an area hospital for treatment and are expected to survive, police say.
A man and woman suspected of committing the shootings were taken into custody for unrelated charges by the Arizona Department of Public Safety, police say.
According to the La Paz County Sheriff's office, the alleged suspects were involved in a officer-involved shooting in western Arizona in the town of Bouse.
Officers were not injured during the shooting, police said.
Police said they believe three suspects are connected to a series of shootings.
The suspects were taken to an area hospital for treatment and will be taken into custody.
Before the incident, police also received reports that suspects were driving around the city randomly shooting at citizens with no apparent motive.
The identity of the deceased man will be released by the Clark County Coroner pending notification of next of kin.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Bad news crowd comes out after midnight,always ,causing problems! Good job Henderson law enforcement,dealing with this garbage in town!
