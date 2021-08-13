SUNSET PECOS SHOOTING

Las Vegas police are investigating after a deadly shooting near Sunset and Pecos roads on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person is dead and three others were injured following a shooting incident near Sunset and Pecos roads early Friday morning.

About 12:15 a.m. on Aug. 13, Las Vegas police responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of Sunset Road. One person died of their injuries at a Henderson hospital, Officer Larry Hadfield told FOX5. Three others were transported to the hospital for their injuries.

Homicide detectives are investigating. One police unit remained on scene about 9 a.m. 

No other details regarding a suspect or arrest were immediately available. Police expect to provide an update Friday afternoon.

