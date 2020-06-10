UPDATE (JUNE 11): North Las Vegas police have confirmed that one of the victims shot in North Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon has died.
The victim, a 58-year old man was in critical condition after the shooting that occurred near Donovan Way.
Police are still looking for one female and three males involved in the shooting. Police say that one of the involved males is believed to have been armed and done the shooting.
ORIGINAL STORY: NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police were investigating after three people were shot Wednesday afternoon in the 4100 block of Donovan Way.
According to police, about 3 p.m. on June 10, three man and a woman were in the process of an armed robbery against three men. One of the male suspects used a firearm to shoot all three victims.
All four suspects fled the scene and have not been identified, police said.
Of the victims, a 50-year-old man and 45-year-old man are stable and expected to survive, while the third victim, a 58-year-old man, was in critical condition and scheduled for surgery on Thursday, police said.
Anyone with further information in this case is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
