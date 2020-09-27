LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson Police said one person was dead and two people were hospitalized after a crash involving two vehicles.
About 4:50 p.m. on September 27, HPD and the Henderson Fire Department were called to Eastern Avenue and Wigwam Parkway.
HPD said a tan Nissan was traveling at a high rate of speed when an orange Hyundai turned left into the path of the Nissan.
According to police, three people were taken to nearby hospitals: a man driving a Nissan sedan with serious injuries, a 22-year-old woman in the Nissan with critical injuries and a 76-year-old woman in a small SUV with critical injuries
The 26-year-old man driving the Nissan later died from his injuries, police said. The identity of the driver will be released once next of kin is notified.
Police said they believe speed to be a factor. It wasn't known if impairment was a factor in the crash, police said.
The intersection was closed for several hours while police investigated.
The crash was the eighth traffic-related fatality in Henderson's jurisdiction in 2020.
