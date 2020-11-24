LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were on scene of a fatal crash in the west valley late Monday night.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon, officers responded to the crash about 11 p.m. at Charleston and Rampart boulevards.
One person was pronounced dead on the scene and at least one other person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
The intersection was fully closed for the investigation. It was expected to reopen between 4 and 5 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24. Avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
