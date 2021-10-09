LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A motorcyclist has died and a driver has been arrested after a crash in the northeast valley Saturday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police received a call around 9:55 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9 about a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV at Lake Mead Boulevard and Marion Drive.
The motorcyclist sustained critical injuries and was transported to UMC Trauma where he later died, police said.
The driver of the SUV showed no signs of impairment. He was arrested on hit and run charges, police said.
Lake Mead was closed from Lamb to Nellis Boulevard as police investigated.
The identity of the 34-year-old motorcyclist will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office pending notification of kin. His death marks the LVMPD's 109th traffic-related fatality in 2021.
