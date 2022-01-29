LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police have arrested one man after a deadly shooting at a Laughlin storage facility on Friday that also left two juveniles injured.
On Jan. 28 around 7:48 p.m., police from the Laughlin substation responded to a reported shooting at a storage facility located near 2400 Needles Highway. According to police, arriving officers found a man matching the description of the suspect, later identified as Manuell Rogers, and took him into custody without incident.
Additional officers arrived and found a man dead and two juvenile victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The two juveniles were airlifted to Sunrise Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, Rodgers had left the family residence suddenly and went to the storage facility. While there, he shot a man in the parking lot for no apparent reason. Shortly after, Rodgers’ wife and family arrived in the storage complex to check on him, and he began shooting at them, police said.
Rodgers has been charged with open murder and five counts of assault with a deadly weapon.
The identity of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office pending notification of kin.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
