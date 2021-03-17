LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said one person has died after a shooting on Wednesday afternoon.
Around 2:45 p.m. on March 17, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they received a shot spotter notice in the 5600 block of Boulder Highway, near Tropicana Avenue.
There, officers found one man in his 20s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police said they detained one person at the scene in connection with the shooting.
LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer provided additional details during a media briefing Wednesday evening.
According to preliminary investigation, a woman and her ex-husband had arrived at an apartment complex on Boulder Highway and entered the woman's ex-boyfriend's apartment.
When they were inside the apartment, there was an altercation where a knife was produced, Spencer said. The woman and her ex-husband were cut by the knife and fled the apartment. The woman's ex-boyfriend then came out of the apartment and shot the ex-husband several times with a handgun, he added.
Preliminary details indicate that the altercation stemmed from the woman and ex-boyfriend's dispute over property.
"The woman had arrived at the apartment because there was a dispute over property," Spencer said. "That's what started the actual altercation inside the apartment."
The woman was not shot, and was transported to the hospital to treat knife injuries. She has since been treated and released, Spencer said.
