LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said one person has died after a shooting on Wednesday afternoon.
About 3 p.m. on March 17, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they were responding to the 5600 block of Boulder Highway, near Tropicana Avenue.
There, officers found one person with gunshot wounds. They were taken to Sunrise Hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Police said they detained one person at the scene in connection with the shooting. No further details were immediately released.
LVMPD Lt. Raymond Spencer will provide a media briefing at 5:30 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
