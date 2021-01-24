LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said one person is in critical condition after a crash in the west valley Sunday night.
About 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 24, police responded to Spring Mountain Road and Decatur Boulevard for a crash involving a white sedan and a blue pick-up truck.
Both drivers were taken to the hospital where one is in critical condition.
The intersection was closed in all directions. Police advised drivers to avoid the area and expect traffic delays.
