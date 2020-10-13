LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person was critically hurt after a mattress fire in the central Las Vegas Valley Tuesday morning.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue spokesman Tim Szymanski said the fire happened around 6:20 a.m. Oct. 13 at 2408 Clifford Avenue, near Eastern Avenue and Charleston Boulevard.
The fire was out when firefighters arrived, Szymanski said. The victim was taken to University Medical Center with critical burns.
Szymanski said the cause of the fire was still under investigation.
