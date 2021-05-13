LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person was critically hurt in a three-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Misael Parra said the crash happened around 1:25 p.m. May 13 near S. Decatur and W. Tropicana.
Parra said the crash involved three vehicles: a white sedan, a blue sedan, and a blue truck. One of the cars rolled over, Parra said.
One person in the crash was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition. No other injuries were reported, Parra said.
The crash resulted in Tropicana being closed in both directions from Decatur to Lindell. Police couldn't estimate when the street would reopen.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
