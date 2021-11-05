LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Three vehicles were involved in a critical injury crash Thursday afternoon, police said.
At about 4:38 p.m. on Nov. 4, police responded to a collision involving a 2012 Ford Econoline Van, 2014 Maserati Quattroporte and 2001 Chevrolet box truck at the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Montessouri Street near Rainbow Boulevard.
According to an investigation, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say the driver of the Ford failed to maintain his travel lane on Sahara Avenue and hit the right rear of the Maserati that was stopped in the left turn lane to head southbound on Montessouri Steet.
After making contact with the Maserati, the Ford then hit the front of the Chevrolet box truck which was headed eastbound on Sahara Avenue. This caused the box truck to overturn. The drivers of the Chevrolet and Ford were transported to UMC hospital by ambulance. A passenger inside the box truck suffered minor injuries.
The box truck driver remains in critical condition at UMC, police said. The female driver of the Maserati was not injured.
Impairment is suspected for the driver of the Ford, identified by police as 35-year-old Johnathan Garcia. He was booked in absentia at the Clark County Detention Center while hospitalized with serious injuries.
This is an open investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.