LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One juvenile suffered "very minor" injuries after a daycare staffer crashed into a Henderson center Wednesday morning.
About 8:45 a.m., Henderson police and fire responded to the 700 block of East Horizon Drive near College Drive. According to police, the driver was transported to an area hospital and had a possible medical episode prior to crashing into the front of The Magic Of Learning Daycare.
No other injuries were reported. The center will remain open following an inspection by the city of Henderson. No additional details were available Wednesday morning.
