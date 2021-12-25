LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man has been arrested after a crash in North Las Vegas Friday night that led to emergency amputation of a female passenger's arm.
On Friday, Dec. 24 around 8:56pm, officers were dispatched for a single-vehicle crash in a parking lot near Bruce and Ann Road. Upon arrival, police found a UTV that had been involved in a roll-over.
A woman, believed to be in her 20s, was transported to UMC with serious injury and had to have her arm amputated, police said. Medical also transported a male, unknown age, with non life threatening injuries. A third passenger, male, also was in the vehicle, according to police.
According to police, the driver of the UTV lost control and rolled the UTV. The UTV was flipped upright prior to the officers arrival, police said.
Impairment is not believed to be a factor.
The driver, 26-year-old Yasmani Flaman was arrested and charged with reckless driving with substantial bodily harm.
