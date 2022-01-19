LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were investigating a deadly incident near the North Las Vegas Airport on Wednesday.
Officers responded to a home in the 5000 block of Starfinder Avenue, near Decatur Boulevard and Smoke Ranch Road, about 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 19.
According to the LVMPD on Thursday, arriving officers contacted and detained 21-year-old Jaquan Mott, who said his girlfriend had been shot. The victim and Mott lived together and had a fight in the garage, where the victim was shot, police said.
Around 5:45 p.m., Mountain View Hospital notified the LVMPD that a shooting victim had been brought in. Police were later advised she had succumbed to injuries.
Police transported Mott to the Clark County Detention Center, where he was booked for open murder.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the victim pending notification of kin.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(1) comment
There is nothing good in NLV.
