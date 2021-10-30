LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police have made an arrest after a deadly shooting on Fremont Street on Thursday night.
On Oct. 28 around 9:46 p.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police received a report that a man was shot in a convenience store parking lot in the 1400 block of Fremont Street near Maryland Parkway.
Police said arriving officers found a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to University Medical Center Trauma where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
Police said the suspect got in a verbal argument that led to a shootout. The suspect fled in a vehicle prior to officers arriving.
The suspect has been booked in Clark County Detention Center. Police did not provide the suspects identity at this time.
The victim's identity, cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office pending notification of next of kin.
