LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person was arrested Monday on suspicion of arson following a blaze at a mobile home near Lamb Blvd. and Washington Ave.
The female suspect was one of three occupants of the residence, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue spokesman Tim Szymanski.
Firefighters responded about 7:22 a.m. to heavy fire and smoke coming from a mobile home at 825 North Lamb Boulevard. No injuries were reported during the incident, but the fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage.
The suspect was arrested and transported to the Clark County Detention Center. The American Red Cross of Nevada assisted the two people displaced by the fire, according to tweets from Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.
The investigation is ongoing. Additional details are expected Monday afternoon.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
ADOBE UPDATE: Fire is out, 1 of 3 occupt’s of mobile home, arrested, enroute to CCDC to be charged with Arson 1st degree, no injuries, $50K dmg, @RedCrossNevada assisting 2 displaced. Crews picking up, returning to quarters. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/z7BSfjUk4m— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) November 23, 2020
