LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- About 1,000 frozen hams and side fixings will be given out at a drive-thru Thanksgiving giveaway next Friday, Nov. 19.
It's happening from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Manuel Cortez Elementary School, 4245 E. Tonopah Ave. Families are asked to remain in their vehicles, and just open a trunk or side door to allow volunteers to easily place items inside.
Only one Thanksgiving ham meal will be handed out per vehicle. It's on a first-come, first-served basis.
Clark County School District Police Department and Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys are hosting the drive.
