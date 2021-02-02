LAS VEGAS(FOX5) -- Five additional cases of the United Kingdom variant of coronavirus have been detected in Clark County.
Southern Nevada Public Health Laboratory collected the specimen containing the B.1.1.7 strain, popularly known as the U.K. variant. The Nevada State Public Health Laboratory analyzed the genetics and confirmed the match.
These five cases are all close contacts of the first case that was announced on Jan. 25, according to an announcement from the Southern Nevada Health District on Tuesday.
The five Clark County residents who tested positive include two females and three males. The two females are both younger than 18. One of the males is an adult in his 30s, and the other two are both younger than 18.
All five of the patients have recovered, and none had reports of recent travel history, according to the health district.
The B.1.1.7 strain is thought to spread more easily but is not believed to cause more severe illness or increase the risk of death. The vaccines currently being used will still provide protection against the variants of the virus, officials and scientists say.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.