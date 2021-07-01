LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gov. Steve Sisolak has announced that Nevada is asking for federal assistance to help with a recent spike in COVID-19 cases and delta variant cases.
Sisolak on Thursday said the state is working with federal agencies to request more support to aid in "Get Out the Vaccine" efforts in Southern Nevada, after the White House announced its intention to create 'surge teams' within the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“My office is working around-the-clock with state agencies and local partners to coordinate robust vaccination efforts, including but not limited to standing up more vaccination and testing sites, organizing Get-Out-The-Vaccine activities throughout the Valley, and developing a workplace vaccination program. This additional support from our Federal partners is necessary to assist in our outreach efforts and help meet the needs of Southern Nevada’s communities," Sisolak said.
As of Thursday, Nevada’s statewide 14-day test positivity rate is 5.8 percent and hospitalizations have shown an increase over the last 2 weeks. In Southern Nevada, the positivity rate stood at 11.7% as of Wednesday.
The World Health Organization has recommended a test positivity rate of 5% before lifting mitigation measures such as mask mandates and social distancing.
As of June 17, the Southern Nevada Health District identified 588 COVID-19 cases as variants of concern.
