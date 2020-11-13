LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Following a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, Nevada Senior Services is hoping to test staff and clients daily to mitigate the risk of infection, especially for vulnerable seniors.
“We’re very concerned. Seniors in particular are really vulnerable to this. They have underlying conditions,” said Nevada Senior Services President Jeffrey Klein.
Klein said he is working on obtaining new COVID-19 test strips that provide instant results.
“Our hope is that as soon as that is available we can test every staff member and every client every day, the moment they show up,” said Klein.
Klein said the tests will not be available for another two or three months but he is working to make sure Nevada Senior Services is among the first to get them.
Klein also said he and staff members at NSS in Las Vegas are keeping their eyes open for any sign of elder abuse.
With primary caregivers under increased stress to keep seniors safe from COVID, the result can sometimes be physical abuse, he said.
“It creates a very high level of personal stress and then in turn we are in a position to increases in elder abuse and senior suicide,” said Klein.
Nevada Senior Services has made virtual support groups and other programs available to primary caregivers to help them decompress and address the increased stressors brought on by the pandemic.
