Nevada Assemblywoman Sarah Peters announced on the floor of the Assembly Thursday afternoon that she identifies as pansexual, raising awareness about a lesser known but important part of the LGBTQI+ community.
Assemblywoman Sarah Peters of Reno's District 24 is the first "out" Nevada lawmaker that identifies as pansexual. According to Silver State equality, she is the third, nationwide.
"It was a little panic-inducing, because you never know how that's gonna land with a large group of folks," Peters said. "I may have shed a tear beforehand, prepping for it just out of the vulnerability of making such a statement in such a public forum. But it's since been really validating," she said to FOX5, a day after the announcement.
Peters, who is married and with a family, said she wanted to challenge stereotypes that many Nevadans and youth face with gender and sexuality.
She identified as bisexual since she was a teenager, but she says, she never fit into that "space."
"That wasn't defining of who I was, and wasn't worthy of sharing. And I think that that is common, a common feeling for people who identify as bisexual or pansexual," she said.
People who identify as pansexual embrace relationships with others regardless of their gender, or sexual expression. They are open to exploring love with someone, no matter if the person identifies as a man, woman, someone transgender, or non-binary.
Hopefully that impacts people around the state, especially our LGBT youth or those who may not feel accepted in our communities as they are, and who they are for who they are," Peters said.
GLAAD offers resources for people to learn about LGBTQI+ members and pansexuality. GLAAD
