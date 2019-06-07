LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle was involved in a collision Friday night in Henderson.
The accident happened on eastbound St. Rose Parkway, just west of the intersection with Bermuda Road, NHP said.
The trooper who was driving the NHP vehicle was not injured, NHP said. Two people in the other car were transported to UMC wit nonlife-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash was unknown at this time.
