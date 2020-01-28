LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Walk-in customers at Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles offices may have noticed they didn't have to wait as long last year.
According to a DMV news release, the average wait time for walk-in customers dropped more than 42 percent in the last quarter of 2019, while the number of customers served rose by more than 22 percent.
The department’s six largest offices, in Carson City, Las Vegas and Reno, served 436,832 walk-in customers from October through December 2019, with an average wait of 40 minutes, the release said. During the same period in 2018, the DMV served 356,075 walk-ins who waited an average of 69 minutes.
“As Nevada’s population continues to grow, we must think creatively about ways to deliver more government services with fewer resources, and the DMV has risen to that challenge by working tirelessly to decrease average wait times by nearly half an hour for customers across Nevada,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said. “Many Nevadans, myself included, have stood in a long line at the DMV in the past, and it’s great to see the DMV implementing state-of-the-art, time-saving tools to ensure our citizens can get back to work, school or home in as little time as possible.”
DMV Director Julie Butler says the new lobby management system is responsible for the drop in wait times, the release said. The QMatic system, installed last year, has greater flexibility and advanced reporting capabilities that enable the DMV to spot bottlenecks and other problems. This enables the department to update staff allocations and other aspects of customer management.
The DMV encourages Nevadans to always visit its website first. More than two dozen online transactions are available, including the ability to make appointments for office visits.
