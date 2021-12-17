Nevada companies are working to overcome holiday hiring shortages through numerous incentives, in an effort to be fully staffed during the busy festive season.
The Nevada Small Business Association tells FOX5, there are more than 50,000 full-time jobs open in Nevada, with more than 19,000 part-time jobs available. Hiring incentives, bonuses, referral bonuses and holiday bonuses are just some of the strategies used to overcome worker shortages.
Williams Sonoma, which runs a call center out of Las Vegas, tells FOX5 that incentives were key to holiday hiring success.
"We added some incentives that seemed to work. We had referral bonuses. We had attendance bonuses. Performance bonuses, bonuses the care centers have never really done before," said Joshua Layton with Williams Sonoma.
The Nevada Small Business Association said restaurants are working to increase pay and offer meal incentives encourage hospitality workers to sign up for jobs.
Marie Callender's off Sahara and Cimarron tells FOX5, having enough staff is crucial for the holiday season. The location sells a thousand pies from December 23 through 25. "We offer competitive pay, and some incentives while we are here," said Angel Garcia. The location is hiring for all positions.
Garcia advises customers to order pies early this year, due to the supply shortage.
