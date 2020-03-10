LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As people across the country continue to stock up on various items due to coronavirus fears, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford is warning retailers about price gouging.
"We are cautioning all Nevadans to be aware of unusually high prices for consumer goods like hand sanitizer and protective masks due to COVID19," Aaron D. Ford said in a tweet.
We are cautioning all Nevadans to be aware of unusually high prices for consumer goods like hand sanitizer and protective masks due to #COVD19.— Aaron D. Ford (@AaronDFordNV) March 8, 2020
If you see price gouging in Nevada please call our Nevada AG Office at 775-684-1100, or report online at https://t.co/CwrmeYsAx2.
If you see price gouging in Nevada, residents are asked to call the Nevada Attorney General's office at 775-684-1100 or report it online: ag.nv.gov/Complaints/File_Complaint.
