Virus Outbreak Hand Sanitizer Shortage

A sign on a shelf at a QFC grocery store in Kirkland, Wash., advises shoppers Tuesday, March 3, 2020 that all hand sanitizer products are sold out. Fear of the coronavirus has led people to stock up on the germ-killing gel, leaving store shelves empty and online retailers with sky-high prices set by those trying to profit on the rush. The store is located near the Life Care Center of Kirkland, which has been tied to several cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

 Ted S. Warren

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As people across the country continue to stock up on various items due to coronavirus fears, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford is warning retailers about price gouging.

"We are cautioning all Nevadans to be aware of unusually high prices for consumer goods like hand sanitizer and protective masks due to COVID19," Aaron D. Ford said in a tweet.

If you see price gouging in Nevada, residents are asked to call the Nevada Attorney General's office at 775-684-1100 or report it online: ag.nv.gov/Complaints/File_Complaint.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.