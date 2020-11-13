LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After being postponed because of COVID-19, the fifth annual marathon on Mount Charleston is back.
The Revel Marathon was originally slated to be held in April. Runners covered 26 miles from the Mount Charleston Lodge to Centennial Hills.
Because of mandated health restrictions, the event limited participants to 260 -- considerably less than the thousands who have participated annually in the past.
The Revel Marathon is a Boston Marathon qualifier event, with a portion of proceeds raised for Mt. Charleston’s Volunteer Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.