LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nurses with Mountain View hospital took part in a national protest against HCA hospitals after it the healthcare operator announced potential layoffs, pay cuts and freezes. About 75 nurses and supporters showed up outside HCA owned valley hospital, Mountain View on Thursday morning. Union nurses there are being refused their yearly wage increase.
"It has nothing to do with pay. It has everything to do with support and where that support lies," said Mountain View ICU nurse, Vanessa Evans. "We are sacrificing everything.”
Union nurses with Mountain View are entitled to yearly raises of two to three percent. Mountain View asked nurses to forgo their wage increase. Hospitals like Mountain View have reported a loss in revenue due to a lack of patients coming through its doors. No elective surgeries and too many staff on the payroll has forced the hospital to make cuts. The hospital said it is looking into alternatives to layoffs.
“When nurses are laid off and there’s no one to take care of patients. Patients will suffer. They will die,” said Nicole Koester a registered nurse with Mountain view and the Chief Nurse Representative for National Nurses United.
Mountain View hospital told FOX5 it had been utilizing a Pandemic Pay Program through federal resources to pay nurses who were sent home during low patient volume times. The hospital offered to extend that program from May 16th to June 27th.
Union nurses said they'd rather keep their wage increase.
“They change their minds on what the rules are to the [Pandemic Pay] Program every single day," said Koester. "They give it to who they want, who they don’t want. Oh I’m sorry you don’t qualify. In our eyes that program… go ahead. Take it away.”
In response, Mountain View will end the program for union nurses on June 6th.
The nurses said they'll continue to push back.
“We refuse to take their demand. We refuse to allow them to not follow through with what they promised," said Koester. "Our collective bargaining agreement is in place and we will enforce it to the fullest extent.”
Mountain View sent FOX5 a statement. Read it below:
"At a time when hospitals across the country are struggling to survive and many are resorting to furloughs and layoffs, it is surprising and frankly disappointing that the National Nurses United would demand pay raises for their members and recently reject the continuation of a generous pay program that is providing continued paychecks for many of our colleagues.
The goal of MountainView Hospital’s, a part of HCA Healthcare’s family of hospitals, pandemic pay program is to keep our caregivers employed and receiving paychecks at a time when hospitals throughout the country are experiencing significant declines in patient volume. MountainView is no different.
Many union members have benefitted from this program, even though it is not part of their contract. The program was initially slated to last until May 16 and has been extended through June 27.
Given the NNU’s decision to reject our proposal to simply forego member wage increases this year, pandemic pay for nurses represented by NNU will end as of June 6.
We are maintaining our focus on keeping as many of our colleagues employed as we can, despite significantly lower volumes.
Non-union colleagues elsewhere in the organization are forgoing wage increases, and executive leadership, corporate and division colleagues and hospital CEOs, CFOs, CMOs, CNOs, and COOs have taken pay cuts. While the union appears to be focused on pay raises for some, our priority is on all our colleagues and their families."
