RACHEL, NEV. (FOX5) -- A motorcyclist died Wednesday after crashing on a rural Nevada highway.
Nevada Highway Patrol said 67-year-old Donald Shortell of Alamo was ejected from his motorcycle after it overturned for unknown reasons on state route 375, near mile marker 41.
The crash happened a few miles away from Rachel, Nevada.
Shortell was wearing a helmet, a release confirmed.
The crash was being investigated.
This marks the 48th fatal crash resulting in 60 fatalities for 2018 in NHP Southern Command's jurisdiction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.