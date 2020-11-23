LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- During the three week "pause" of Nevada, most Clark County buildings will close to the public beginning Tuesday, Nov. 24, the county said in a release Monday.
In a Nov. 22 press conference, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said the state's COVID-19 positivity rates and hospitalizations are spiking, so he placed the state under a probation period with heightened mask requirements and tighter capacity restrictions ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
WHAT'S CLOSED, CANCELED (OR VIRTUAL?)
According to the county, all tournaments, public meetings and reservations for gatherings of 50 people have been canceled until further notice or moved to a virtual format.
"Even though most County buildings will be closed to the public for business, County employees will be available to communicate with residents by phone or email," the county said in a release.
"Our goal in closing our buildings to the public is to help reduce the surge in cases we are seeing in our community and throughout the state," County Commission Chair Marilyn Kirkpatrick said in a statement. "Most of our residents are doing the right thing to protect themselves and others. It’s important for all of us to keep doing the things that we know help reduce the spread of the virus including wearing face coverings, social distancing and frequent hand washing."
WHAT REMAINS OPEN
- McCarran International Airport
- University Medical Center
- County Marriage License Bureau
- Courts - limited case proceedings
- Outdoor parks and playgrounds
"With the announcement of increase restrictions focused on businesses and public and private gatherings, it is imperative that we continue doing whatever is necessary to mitigate the spread of the virus in our workplace for both employees and the public," County Manager Yolanda King said.
LIMITED CAPACITY
- Parks & Rec Centers at 25% capacity
NEED MORE INFO?
https://www.clarkcountynv.gov/government/departments/index.php
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.