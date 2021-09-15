LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Zak Bagans of 'Ghost Adventures' is always up to explore some paranormal activity, and now he has scored a new series based on the relics inside his haunted museum in Las Vegas.
The show, titled 'The Haunted Museum,' will be an anthology that will feature mini horror films based on the frightening items on display at Zak Bagans' Haunted Museum.
Below is a teaser.
'The Haunted Museum' begins streaming Oct. 2 on Discovery+.
Zak Bagans' Haunted Museum has also been named the #1 Best Haunted Destination for the second year in a row by USA Today.
