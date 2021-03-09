LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Ahead of this weekend’s Nickelodeon Kid Choice awards, MORE spoke to star, Dylan Gilmer of "Tyler Perry's Young Dylan.’"
Gilmer was nominated for favorite TV actor.
“It’s such an honor to be a part of Nickelodeons Kids Choice awards and you know it’s going to be a lot of new stuff going on this year so when I found out I was nominated it was just mine blowing and what it meant for me it was just like all this hard work and dedication put into it,” he said. "It was always my dream to go on Nickelodeon Kids Choice awards and I would love to win the blimp and get slimed.”
MORE wanted to know what Gilmer planned to do if he won the award.
"When I get the blimp, I’m gonna be holding it like a baby and I’m gonna write the most inspiring speech ever. Then after that I’m gonna do a little freestyle to cover it up and then I hope to get slimed after that,” he said.
The Nickelodeon Kids Choice awards are on Saturday, March 13.
