LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The South Point announced Monday that it is kicking off race week with a free event featuring the famed Budweiser Clydesdales.
According to a news release, on Wednesday, Sept. 22, the hotel and casino will celebrate South Point 400 race week with a poolside event featuring the Budweiser Clydesdales and their furry friends.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. at the South Point's pool, 9777 S. Las Vegas Blvd.
Children are allowed to attend the event. Fans 21 and over can enjoy free beer provided by Budweiser, the release notes.
Riley Herbst, NASCAR Xfinity Series driver and driver of the South Point-sponsored car in this year’s Alsco Uniforms 302 and Las Vegas local, will be in attendance for a meet and greet.
