LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Looking for the perfect way to celebrate the holidays with that Dodgers fan in your life? How about ice skating at the team's iconic stadium?
The team is giving fans a chance to celebrate the holiday season at Dodger Stadium by hosting a Holiday Festival inside the newly-renovated Centerfield Plaza.
As part of the festival, attendees can enjoy an ice skating rink, scenic and light displays, holiday-themed food and beverage, and an opportunity to take photos with Santa, according to the MLB.
The festival is open nightly from Nov. 26 through Dec. 31. On weekdays, Holiday Festival is held from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m., while weekends it is open from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m.
According to the website, admission tickets start at $16.00 per ticket and must be purchased online in advance. There is also a charge for parking. Click HERE for more information.
Dodger Stadium is located at 1000 Vin Scully Avenue in Los Angeles.
In accordance with the City of Los Angeles Municipal Code, according to the website, all attendees who are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine will be required to show proof of vaccination prior to entry or a negative COVID-19 viral test taken within 72 hours before the start time of the event.
The team also "strongly encourages" attendees to wear masks while at the event unless they are actively eating or drinking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.