LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- You can score free Penn & Teller tickets just for donating blood with Vitalant by the end of the month.

The promotion runs from Dec. 20 through Jan. 1. 

All donors who donate at a Vitalant donation center or blood drive during those dates will receive two tickets to the Penn & Teller show at the Rio Hotel and Casino. This is the 20th year of this partnership. 

Vitalant said there is a need for all blood types. Type O blood is urgently needed. Donations are provided to 900 hospitals nationwide.

There is no waiting period to donate following a COVID-19 or flu vaccine. Donors must feel well the day of their donation.

To schedule an appointment to donate, please visit vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).

