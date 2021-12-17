LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- You can score free Penn & Teller tickets just for donating blood with Vitalant by the end of the month.
The promotion runs from Dec. 20 through Jan. 1.
All donors who donate at a Vitalant donation center or blood drive during those dates will receive two tickets to the Penn & Teller show at the Rio Hotel and Casino. This is the 20th year of this partnership.
Vitalant said there is a need for all blood types. Type O blood is urgently needed. Donations are provided to 900 hospitals nationwide.
There is no waiting period to donate following a COVID-19 or flu vaccine. Donors must feel well the day of their donation.
To schedule an appointment to donate, please visit vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).
