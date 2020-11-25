LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Craving a taste of Disneyland? A new eatery on the Las Vegas Strip will serve up giant turkey legs for Thanksgiving.
According to a news release, Golden Circle Sportsbook and Bar at Treasure Island will offer turkey legs for Thanksgiving on Nov. 26.
The 26 oz. turkey legs, which will be available while supplies last, are roasted with a Cajun lemon pepper rub.
The turkey legs are $6.50 each, according to the release.
In addition to turkey legs, the eatery also serves an array of menu items ranging from appetizers including a giant pretzel served with cheese sauce and honey mustard, chicken wings and nachos, to salads and main courses such as the Golden Circle Burger and Bison Burger.
For more information on Golden Circle Sportsbook and Bar and to make a reservation, visit treasureisland.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.