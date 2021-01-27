LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Do you have the need for speed? This Sunday, you can hit the track -- all for some good.
The Speedway Children's Charities is getting ready for the 11th annual Laps for Charity event.
Open to the public for $75, you can drive your own street-legal personal vehicle on the same track as a Nascar driver. All you need to do is pre-register online.
It's an exciting opportunity for car enthusiasts as well as the average fan.
Chris Clyne, board member of Speedway Children's Charities said it's "a great atmosphere."
"People are just smiling, I think that their cheeks hurt by the end of the day just by smiling so much and everybody just has an absolute blast," he said.
Find the information at SpeedwayCharities.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.