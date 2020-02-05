LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Wynn Las Vegas is getting ready to bring you dinner and a show with the touch of old Hollywood.
The supper-club and restaurant named Delilah, will open on May 13, 2020.
It is designed by Todd-Avery Lenahan in his first project as Chief Creative Officer of Wynn Design and pays homage to the Golden Era of Hollywood.
Delilah is said to, "thrill guests with a seamless blend of restaurant and nightlife."
The highly-anticipated restaurant comes from the partnership between Wynn Las Vegas and Los Angeles-based hospitality company, The h.wood Group, owned by John Terzian.
